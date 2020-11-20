The Network – who’re not connected to Green Day, at all, honest – release new EP, Trans Am

Mysterious new wave punk sextet The Network, described by their record label as “Green Day’s biggest nemesis”, have released a new EP, Trans Am.

The news was revealed by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who released the band’s debut album, Money Money 2020, on his Adeline Records label back in 2003, but definitely has no connection whatsoever with the collective, and most certainly isn’t their frontman Fink.

The Network’s second album Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! is set for a December 4 release on Warners. Ahead of that, however, we now have the Trans Am EP, featuring the opening title-track, Flat Earth, Fentanyl, and the previously released Ivankkka Is A Nazi.

A video for the EP’s title track, which sounds not unlike classic Gary Numan, is now available to view.

Speaking of their forthcoming album, The Network say, “Back in 2003 we, The Network, warned mankind of the fate they would meet in the year 2020. To no surprise 2020 is upon us and it looks exactly as our prophecy predicted. As one final warning on December 4, 2020 we will release Money Money 2020 Pt II: We Told Ya So! We are at Threat Level Midnight.

“For now, hop in and set your transistors to the Trans Am EP, out everywhere now.”