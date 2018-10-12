The nation's all-time favourite driving albums revealed...

The UK will celebrate National Album Day tomorrow (October 13).

The week-long event has been organised by BBC Music in conjunction with the UK music community – and will see activity across the country to celebrate the country's love of the album format, with a ambassadors for the inaugural event including Alice Cooper, Public Service Broadcasting and Matt Berry.

And, on the eve of the celebration, the AA have revealed a list of the albums we love to listen to while driving.

The British motoring association polled 20,000 drivers, asking them: “13th October 2018 will be the first ever National Album Day.

"For many it's rare to get the opportunity to just sit and listen to a whole album but driving provides an ideal opportunity to do so, especially when driving somewhere on your own.

“Which classic album would you choose to listen to when driving alone?”

The top answer was… Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours, with the Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band coming second.

The rest of the top 10 features work by Ed Sheeran, Paul Simon, Adele, David Bowie, The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and U2.

The survey also found that Pink Floyd featured highly among the “older age group” with prog fans saying they liked to listen to The Dark Side Of The Moon and Wish You Were Here.

However, the AA discovered that older drivers were also more likely not to listen to an album in the car than younger music fans.

AA president Edmund King says: “The car can be the perfect environment for listening to these classic albums. You can select an album to reflect your journey, mood or indeed type of car you are driving.

“Driving down the Pacific Coast Highway in California in a convertible Mustang accompanied by Eagles' Hotel California album is perhaps my perfect combination.”

A National Album Day spokesperson adds: “Over a fifth of all music listening takes place in the car – so, as you discover new destinations when driving, you are just as likely to be discovering new music.

“It’s no surprise too that Rumours should have proved such a hit with AA members – it’s a classic album, packed with anthemic numbers that are the perfect accompaniment to any long journey, not least The Chain – arguably motoring’s most iconic song.”

Find out everything you need to know about National Album Day and have fun tomorrow with some of your favourite records.

The UK’s favourite driving albums

1. Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

2. The Beatles - Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

3. Ed Sheeran - Divide

4. Paul Simon - Graceland

5. Adele - 21

6. David Bowie - The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars

7. The Beach Boys - Pet Sounds

8. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

9. Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

10. U2 - The Joshua Tree