The Monster Mosh, a metal version of the The Monster Mash, is here to soundtrack your Halloween

By Liz Scarlett
'A werewolf with a guitar played a nasty riff, other creatures ran in and started to pit...' Let's do The Monster Mosh

Bobby Pickett's classic Halloween party floor-filler The Monster Mash has been given the metal treatment, thanks to a set of metalheads who have created an alternative version of the song titled The Monster Mosh.

Created by Two Minutes to Late Night, aka the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show, corpse-painted host Jordan Olds has put together the magnificent mosh-focused song with his team just in time for the spooky season.

On top of heavier vocals, some chunky metal guitar riffs and gnarly drums, the reconfigured track also figures re-worked lyrics such as, 'I was running the soundboard, late at night, when my ears be heard something tight. A werewolf with a guitar played nasty riff, other creatures ran in and started to pit'.

The sing-a-long chorus goes, 'They did the mosh, they did the monster mosh!'.

Throughout the song's video, clips of popular horror/spooky films and TV shows such as Donnie Darko, The Adams Family, Venom, Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus and more play in-between shots of Two Minutes to Late Night's performance, which sees each musician dressed as a unearthly creature. 

"Let's open up this spooky season with the first track off The Monster Mosh EP... The Monster Mosh," reads the caption. "Yeah, what else were we gonna start with? Buy this song, grab our merch, or join our patreon at www.twominutestolatenight.com"

Every week, the talk show delivers a 'bedroom cover' of some of metal's biggest hits with their band Mutoid Man. They've tackled Van Halen's Hot For Teacher, Iron Maiden's The Trooper and er, Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up, among others.

Check out The Monster Mosh below:

