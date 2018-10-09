The Metal Hammer Podcast is now on Spotify

The Metal Hammer Podcast is now live on Spotify!

That's right, the Best Metal Podcast On The Planet is now available to listen to on the same app where you stream music. How convenient!

To subscribe to the Metal Hammer Podcast on Spotify, just visit our page and click the follow button. At the time of writing we have 40 podcasts for you to dive in to, with more exclusive interviews to come alongside our weekly show every Thursday.

Each week we dissect the week's metal news, review recent gigs, answer your questions and much more. Plus we have our Metal Hammer Meets series featuring interviews with Judas Priest, Tom Morello, Andrew WK and more.

