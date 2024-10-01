“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend our shows. We are appalled and disappointed that anyone was made to feel otherwise.” The Last Dinner Party apologise after male fans are subjected to 'discriminatory' security screening at gig venue

The Last Dinner Party have apologised to male fans who were taken aside by security staff, searched, and quizzed about their knowledge of the band at The Engine Shed in Lincoln at the weekend.

The band were due to play the venue on Saturday night, September 28, but were forced to cancel the show at the 11th hour due to illness. Previously announced TLDP shows in Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton have also now been cancelled.

Prior to the gig in Lincoln being cancelled, a number of male fans who had turned up to the venue found themselves questioned by security staff about their motives for attending the show, and interrogated about their knowledge of the band.

Posting on X afterwards, a fan called Dan wrote: “Just arrived at the gig, been funnelled into a dark corner with other men, told I might be a pervert cus I’m alone and then taken into a room alone with a security guard where I was interrogated and searched. Feel sick”.

Another fan from Lincoln, named Paul, replied to the post, writing, “I rocked up there tonight at 8.45 on my own, no queue, I got asked how long I had liked them for, and to name my favourite song. I thought it was a bit strange and the first time I've ever felt like I'm on mastermind to get into a gig. Now I've read this I understand why now”.



A third male fan, Kam Zaki, 46, from Brighton, told BBC Newsbeat, that he was searched by staff and asked questions such as, “How long have you liked the band? What's your favourite song? How many times have you seen them before?”

He told the BBC: “I appreciate they're trying to create a safe space. But it was over-the-top and definitely discriminatory against men who come alone.”

The Last Dinner Party have subsequently issued a statement to say that, while the additional screening measures were not made in consultation with the band, they are “appalled and disappointed” to learn of the treatment some male fans received.



They add: “Our shows are intended to be safe, welcoming spaces for everyone, which is something we deeply care about. Seeing inclusivity embraced by our fanbase is one of the best parts of performing live. The venue has since apologised, and assured us that measures are being taken to prevent this from happening again at future shows.”



“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend our shows. We are appalled and disappointed that anyone was made to feel otherwise. We welcome The Engine Shed’s investigation and further staff training to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

The venue has also apologised, saying that the additional security measures were implemented “after information was provided to our security team about incidents at previous The Last Dinner Party gigs.”