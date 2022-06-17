The Internet has spawned a Michael Jackson/Ted Nugent funk jam and nothing makes sense anymore

Who knew that Ted Nugent and Michael Jackson could make such compatible musical bedfellows?

Ever wondered how Judas Priest would sound with Rick James on vocals? Or how Metallica might sound if they covered Huey Lewis and The News? Or what magnificence might result from pitting Slipknot against The Spice Girls?

Of course you haven't.

And that's because, with one possible exception, you're not Bill McClintock, the man some - well, one person at Mouthing Off magazine, at least - are calling The Michelangelo of Music Mashups.

It's not for us to speculate as to how the twisted brain wrongs of one mash-up maestro has thrown up such spicy sonic salads, and frankly, we're not sure that we want to know. But we regret to inform you, dear readers, that he's at it again.

Ted Nugent and Michael Jackson? The Motor City Madman and The King Of Pop? What possible business could these maverick musical mavens have together, if hurled into a shared creative space by the forces of the universe? Would they really want to marry The Nuge's Hey Baby with Jacko's Black Or White?

Truthfully, we shall never, ever know. But, courtesy of yer man McClintock, we can now hear what might have resulted from such a union. And we believe that Hey Baby Am I Black or White falls into the category 'A Funk Jam'.

Have it!

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.