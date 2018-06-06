The Heavy Metal Truants are cycling to Download for charity, and need your help

The Heavy Metal Truants are cycling to Download festival for charity!

For the sixth year running, the Truants will make the epic 186-mile trek from Alexandra Palace in north London to Download festival, raising money for Childline, Nordoff Robbins and Teenage Cancer Trust.

This year's 40+ riders, who set off this morning, are all devout metalheads, and include Aaron Aedy from Paradise Lost, Jason Mendonca from Ackercocke, Gizz Butt from Janus Stark, Matt Taylor from the European Space Agency and Petrus Du Plessis who plays for London Irish rugby club.

The Heavy Metal Truants was founded by Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and then Metal Hammer Editor-In-Chief Alexander Milas

“This is all about community and doing some good in the world,” says Smallwood. “It’s that sense of community that’s at the core of heavy metal culture, and it’s also been key to the success of the Heavy Metal Truants, because people at every level of our world have truly pulled together to make this happen.”

“In six years, the Heavy Metal Truants has truly taken on a life of its own,” adds Alexander Milas. “From our three day battle with the hills and the heat or rain (whatever comes- we’ll ride on through), to have raised half a million pounds already- it’s testament how metal fans respond when they see good causes worth fighting for. Please help us spread the word so we can continue to help support these charities who do such inspiring work every single day.”

To date, the Heavy Metal Truants have raised £469,500 and are aiming to hit £666,000 with this year's ride.

DONATE NOW TO THE HEAVY METAL TRUANTS

HMT VI: Beast Of A Ride is go!Please give generously at https://t.co/mVBjINWvJi pic.twitter.com/udw9fG1VdiJune 6, 2018