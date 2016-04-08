The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer issue Don't Make 'Em Like They Used To video

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer have released a video for their single Don’t Make ‘Em Like They Used To.

The single is released on May 6 via Tonic records and the promo can be viewed below.

The Canadian blues duo of singer Shawn Hall and guitarist/drummer Matthew Rogers are said to combine “the classic blues rock sound of Willie Dixon but with a modern edge akin to Jack White and The Black Keys.”

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer launch a European tour later this month.

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer European tour 2016

Apr 19: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Apr 20: Hamburg Nichtspeicher, Germany

Apr 21: Amsterdam Sugar Mountain At Paradiso, Netherlands

Apr 22: Paris Bababoum, France

Apr 23: Ostend Cafe De Zwerver, Belgium

Apr 25: London Oslo, UK

Apr 27: Cologne Blue Shell, Germany

Apr 29: Geneva La Graviere, Switzerland

Apr 30: Offenbach Hafen 2, Germany

May 01: Freiburg Slowclub, Germany

May 02: Zurich El Lokal, Switzerland