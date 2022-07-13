The first trailer for Rob Zombie's take on The Munsters has dropped, and it's an absolute scream

The first official trailer for Rob Zombie's directorial take on horror's most iconic family, The Munsters, has arrived, and it looks like a camp, kitschy hoot.

Less than one week after giving fans a peak at the film's official poster, Zombie has unveiled a two-and-a-half minutes trailer for his spooktacular vision of The Munsters, and, true to its source material, it promises to be a scream.



Adapted from the classic 1960s US TV series the film stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Zombie Moon as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as The Count, aka Grandpa, and Jorge Garcia as Floop.

Watch the trailer below:

Having taken his stage name from the 1932 horror film White Zombie, Rob Zombie's love of horror is well-documented, and the musician-turned-film-maker has transitioned successfully into his role as a director, with House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, Halloween and The Lords of Salem among his filmography. The Munsters is Zombie's first family-friendly project.

Pivoting around a family of friendly monsters in the fictional city of Mockingbird Heights, the American sitcom of the same name was broadcast from 1964 to 1966, and ran for 70 episodes.



“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that The Munsters would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong,” the former White Zombie frontman posted on Instagram while announcing his reboot’s PG rating. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

No release date for The Munsters has yet been revealed, but is expected to hit cinemas later this year.