Rob Zombie unveils first poster for new Munsters movie

Horror movie and music maestro Rob Zombie is known for straight-up gore-fests, from his original films like House of 1000 Corpses to his Halloween remakes. But his latest film sees him giving his take on the classic American sitcom, The Munsters.

Zombie unveiled the first official poster for the upcoming movie on his social media with the caption: “Check it out ! The official one-sheet poster for THE MUNSTERS has arrived! So ghoulie groovy good!”

We agree, Rob – it certainly is ghoulie groovy good. The Munsters is written and directed by Rob Zombie and stars his wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster as well as Jeff Daniel Phillips as Frankenstein’s monster, Daniel Roebuck as The Count and Sylvester McCoy as Igor.

The film is based on the sitcom of the same name that ran between 1964 and 1966. The classic show lasted for 70 episodes and was centred around a family of friendly monsters in the fictional city of Mockingbird Heights.

For those of you wondering if Zombie will turn this wholesome show into a bloodbath, he revealed on his Instagram earlier this year that the remake would be rated PG: “For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that The Munsters would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong. It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

No release date for The Munsters has been announced, but it is expected later this year. You can watch the teaser trailer below.