The Enid spread their Wings

The Enid have released a video of their performance of Wings, taken from their upcoming The Bridge live DVD.
It was recorded in London in March – and frontman Joe Payne admits it was a difficult piece to deliver.
Payne says: “I owe a lot of thanks to the incredible vocal coach Paul Farrington for the help he gave me. He taught me how to get that really fat operatic top C at the end.
“This is probably the most challenging piece of music I’ve ever had to sing. I was so nervous at the time. – so I was delighted to have pull it off on the night it was filmed. Thank you, Paul.”
The Bridge is released on September 4 and it can be pre-ordered via The Enid’s website. Sales income will go towards funding the follow-up, Dust, to be directed by Kate Bush collaborator Simon Drake. The Bridge is nominated as Live Event of the year at the 2015 Progressive Music Awards, with voting open now.
Act 1
Land of Hope and Glory: “Eniland Can Take It”
One and the Many
“Welcome to Eniland”
Terra Firma
Earthborn
Witch Hunt
“Project Mars”
My Gravity-Malacandra
Dark Hydraulic: “Common Enemy”
Act 2
Wings
“A Sickness of the Mind”
Something Wicked This Way Comes
Leviticus
Someone Shall Rise
Judgement Day
Shiva
Encore