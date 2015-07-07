The Enid spread their Wings

The Enid have released a video of their performance of Wings, taken from their upcoming The Bridge live DVD.

It was recorded in London in March – and frontman Joe Payne admits it was a difficult piece to deliver.

Payne says: “I owe a lot of thanks to the incredible vocal coach Paul Farrington for the help he gave me. He taught me how to get that really fat operatic top C at the end.

“This is probably the most challenging piece of music I’ve ever had to sing. I was so nervous at the time. – so I was delighted to have pull it off on the night it was filmed. Thank you, Paul.”

The Bridge is released on September 4 and it can be pre-ordered via The Enid’s website. Sales income will go towards funding the follow-up, Dust, to be directed by Kate Bush collaborator Simon Drake. The Bridge is nominated as Live Event of the year at the 2015 Progressive Music Awards, with voting open now.

Act 1

Land of Hope and Glory: “Eniland Can Take It”

One and the Many

“Welcome to Eniland”

Terra Firma

Earthborn

Witch Hunt

“Project Mars”

My Gravity-Malacandra

Dark Hydraulic: “Common Enemy”

Act 2

Wings

“A Sickness of the Mind”

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Leviticus

Someone Shall Rise

Judgement Day

Shiva

Encore