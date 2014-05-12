The Duskfall comeback aided by German label

The Duskfall's fifth album will be released later this year on German label Apostasy Records.

The band made an instrumental demo track from the upcoming album available to stream in January. And the label has now confirmed they have a deal in place to release the Swedish band’s record later this year.

A statement from Apostasy Records reads: “We are honoured to announce that melodic death metal heavyweight The Duskfall has just become part of the Apostasy Records family.”

In January, the band made an instrumental teaser available to stream, describing the track as a rehearsal room recording designed to give fans an idea of what they have been up to since reforming.

The band split in 2008, the year after the release of their fourth album The Dying Wonders Of The World. They announced they were to reform at the start of this year.

Here the new album teaser track here.