The Dead Daisies' merry-go-round continues as Glenn Hughes departs and John Corabi returns

Rock collective Dead Daisies are to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a new Best Of compilation. The news comes as singer/bass player Glenn Hughes – who joined the band in 2019 – departs, with his replacement announced as former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi. A new bassist has also been announced, with former Whitesnake man Michael Devin joining the ranks.

It's Corabi's second stint with the band. He originally joined in 2015 and departed four years later to make way for Hughes, as the band confirmed that members of the Dead Daisies would always benefit from "the flexibility to come and go when working on their other projects."

"It's been an amazing decade with The Daisies!" says band founder and only constant member David Lowy. "We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming Best Of album release and tour.

"I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!"

The Best Of album will include some of the collectives’ favourite tracks, plus

two previously unreleased songs – The Healer and Let It Set You Free – from their most recent recording session. It will be released on double CD & Vinyl on August 18 (full tracklist below).

The Dead Daises tour North America in August and September, before two shows in Japan. They then have a rum of European dates in November and December. Full full dates and ticket details, visit the Dead Daisies website.

The Dead Daisies: Best Of CD tracklist

Disc 1

1. Miles In Front Of Me

2. Lock N’ Load

3. Face I Love

4. Mexico

5. Midnight Moses

6. With You And I

7. Something I Said

8. Fortunate Son

9. Long Way To Go

10. Song And A Prayer

Disc 2

1. Make Some Noise

2. Resurrected

3. Rise Up

4. Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)

5. Unspoken

6. Bustle And Flow

7. Hypnotize Yourself

8. Born To Fly

9. The Healer (Unreleased track)

10. Let It Set You Free (Unreleased track)