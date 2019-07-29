The Cure's Simon Gallup replaced by son at Japanese festival

The Cure bassist Simon Gallup was forced to pulled out of the band's headline set at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival yesterday, where his place was taken by his son, Eden.

The news was announced in a statement by the band on social media. They wrote: "A serious personal situation affecting our bassist Simon arose after the Paleo Festival show on Thursday, and as a consequence Simon was unable to travel with us to Japan.

"Very reluctant to disappoint our wonderful Japanese fans, and after much discussion, we decided to go ahead with our 'Fuji Festival’ headline on Sunday, with a very brave and very excellent Eden Gallup filling in on bass!

They continued: "We are all very grateful to Ed for reaching out across the generational divide to help us out, and join him in welcoming his dad back for our seven remaining summer festival shows, commencing with Afisha Picnic Moscow next Saturday 3rd August.

"Thank you all for your understanding; hope you enjoyed the Fuji Show as much as we did, and see you all very soon… love The Cure x”

The Cure's summer of headline shows has included performances at Glastonbury and at The Exit Festival in Serbia.

Last month saw the global cinema premiere of the band's movie The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London. More than 65,000 fans packed into the park on a blazing hot day in July 2018 to witness Robert Smith and co deliver a sprawling 29-song set which covered most of The Cure’s best-loved tracks.