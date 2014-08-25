Trending

The Cult hint at heavier album

Band's Billy Duffy says next recording will have more guitars

The Cult’s Billy Duffy says the band are putting the pieces in place for their next album.

Work on the follow-up to 2012’s Choice Of Weapon has just begun, but the guitarist wants it to be heavier than 2007’s Born Into This.

Duffy tells Vanyaland: “I don’t think it will be like Born Into This – I think it’ll be more guitar heavy.

“That was a ‘guitar light’ album for a lot of reasons I won’t get into. It seemed a little guitar shy for a Cult album for my ears, but I’m biased.”

While the guitarist says he and frontman Ian Astbury have some songs ready, it’s still early days.

He continues: “We’ve got completed songs, but there isn’t really enough of a cross section of material to figure out what it’s going to be like yet.

“I don’t see it being a quantum departure – I don’t think it’s going to be too bonkers. For all I know, Ian wants to make an electro dub dance album.”

Duffy also spoke about the incident last year when Astbury got a fan ejected from a gig in Florida for filming and texting during the live set.

Duffy says: “That particular person wasn’t cool. I don’t understand why you would want to stand for hours in front of a venue waiting for us to come on to not be present.

“I’m supportive of Ian on that. He seems to crack a walnut with a hammer, but I think it opened up a debate. You walk out on stage every night and you give something to the fans, and they’ve got to give something back – that’s why live music is still valuable. It’s a unique experience.”

Peter Frampton faced a similar situation at a concert in Indiana recently. He confronted a fan taking photographs, took his phone and threw it to the back of the stage, saying he was “making a statement.”

