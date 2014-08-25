The Cult hint at heavier album

The Cult’s Billy Duffy says the band are putting the pieces in place for their next album.

Work on the follow-up to 2012’s Choice Of Weapon has just begun, but the guitarist wants it to be heavier than 2007’s Born Into This.

Duffy tells Vanyaland: “I don’t think it will be like Born Into This – I think it’ll be more guitar heavy.

“That was a ‘guitar light’ album for a lot of reasons I won’t get into. It seemed a little guitar shy for a Cult album for my ears, but I’m biased.”

While the guitarist says he and frontman Ian Astbury have some songs ready, it’s still early days.

He continues: “We’ve got completed songs, but there isn’t really enough of a cross section of material to figure out what it’s going to be like yet.

“I don’t see it being a quantum departure – I don’t think it’s going to be too bonkers. For all I know, Ian wants to make an electro dub dance album.”

Duffy also spoke about the incident last year when Astbury got a fan ejected from a gig in Florida for filming and texting during the live set.

Duffy says: “That particular person wasn’t cool. I don’t understand why you would want to stand for hours in front of a venue waiting for us to come on to not be present.

“I’m supportive of Ian on that. He seems to crack a walnut with a hammer, but I think it opened up a debate. You walk out on stage every night and you give something to the fans, and they’ve got to give something back – that’s why live music is still valuable. It’s a unique experience.”

Peter Frampton faced a similar situation at a concert in Indiana recently. He confronted a fan taking photographs, took his phone and threw it to the back of the stage, saying he was “making a statement.”