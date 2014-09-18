The Crown return with album No.9

The Crown have confirmed plans to mark their 25th anniversary with a new album.

The reactivated Swedish death outfit will launch Death Is Not Dead on January 12, while 7-inch single Headhunter will be released on October 27. It will be limited to 1000 copies and the B-side features a cover of Napalm Death’s Unfit Earth.

It’s the band’s first release since 2010’s Doomsday King.

They say in a statement: “In just a few months we are celebrating our 25th anniversary in the name of death metal. Can you believe it? 25 years filled with blood, sweat and tears and one hell of a pile of good albums to be really proud of.

“But this celebration is not only to look back and be nostalgic – it’s also to embrace the very bright future of this band. We feel great at the moment and we will make 2015 the best year so far. We have definitely done our best to produce a death metal classic.”

Along with a standard CD release, Death Is Not Dead will also be issued as a digipack featuring a bonus CD containing two extra tracks, including a cover of Sodom’s Agent Orange.

Death Is Not Dead tracklist:

Reign 2. Headhunter 3. Iblis Bane 4. Eternal (Paradise Lost cover) 5. Struck By Lightning 6. Speed Kills (Full Moon Ahead) 7. Herd Of Swine 8. Horrid Ways 9. Ride To Ruin 10. Meduseld 11. Godeater

Bonus digipack CD