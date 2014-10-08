The BossHoss get back in the saddle

The BossHoss will release compilation album Cowboys From Hell next month.

It launches on November 3 via Universal to mark their 10th anniversary and comes just before they head on the road with Motorhead on their three-date UK jaunt.

The album features live recordings and studio tracks, and includes covers of Motorhead’s Killers and Cameo’s Word Up.

The German seven-piece outfit take elements from rock, metal, blues, punk, pop and country and have released seven previous albums. Their last was 2013’s Flames Of Fame.

The record is currently available to pre-order from the RecordStore website.

Cowboys From Hell tracklist

Bullpower 2. Whatever 3. Liberty Of Action 4. God Loves Cowboys 5. Do It 6. Stallion Battalion 7. Shake & Shout 8. Backdoor Man 9. Don’t Gimme That 10. My Personal Song 11. Keep On Dancing 12. My Way 13. Last Day (Do Or Die) 14. Break Free 15. Killers 16. Word Up

Nov 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 05: Birmingham NIA

Nov 08: London Wembley SSE Arena