The Black Crowes celebrate their successful reunion with Shake Your Money Maker Live album

The Black Crowes are releasing a new live album, The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live, as a celebration of their highly successful 2021/'22 reunion tour.

The Atlanta band, fronted by the re-bonded Robinson brothers, played over 100 gigs worldwide across the two year Shake Your Money Maker tour, and the forthcoming album will collate the best performances from the tour of each track off the original album, plus a choice selection of live takes on vintage Crowes hits. Set for release via Silver Arrow on March 17, the album will also include covers of The Rolling Stones' It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It) and Rock & Roll by The Velvet Underground.



Frontman Chris Robinson says: "The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our Shake Your Money Maker tour from the last two years. From where it all began to where we're going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock 'n roll!"

The track list for The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live is:

1. Twice As Hard

2. Jealous Again

3. Sister Luck

4. Could I've Been So Blind

5. Seeing Things

6. Hard To Handle

7. Thick N' Thin

8. She Talks To Angels

9. Struttin' Blues

10. Stare It Cold

11. No Speak No Slave

12. Papa Was A Rollin' Stone

13. Soul Singing

14. Wiser Time

15. Thorn In My Pride

16. Sting Me

17. Remedy

18. It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)

19. Rock & Roll

As a taste of what to expect, the band have shared a pro-shot live video of Twice As Hard, the third single lifted from their 1990 debut album. Watch it below:

Though the Shake Your Money Maker tour has now wrapped, Chris and Rich Robinson will be taking their band on the road again this year, with headline shows and festival appearances lined up in North and South America, starting this week in Santiago, Chile.