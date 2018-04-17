The Black Angels release dreamy demo for their 2017 track Half Believing

The Black Angels have released a demo of their track Half Believing.

The original version appeared on the US psychedelic outfit’s 2017 album Death Song, with the the previously unreleased take arriving to mark the announcement of a European tour later this year.

Death Song was the band’s first record since 2013’s Indigo Meadow and was said to be “the heaviest and most politically-charged music they've ever put to record.”

Speaking to Classic Rock last year about the differences between the two albums, multi-instrumentalist Christian Bland said: “This record had more time to marinate and I feel like the songs reflect that in the richness of their sound.

“The songs have more relevance to what’s going on in the world right now than the songs on Indigo Meadow did, which were more open-ended and dreamy.

“Death Song is more focused on exposing the confusion of our times directly.”

The Black Angels are currently on a headline US tour with The Black Lips. Find a full list of their 2018 dates below.

The Black Angels 2018 tour dates

Apr 17: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Apr 18: St Petersburg State Theatre, FL

Apr 19: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Apr 20: New Orleans Civic Theatre, LA

Apr 29: Austin Levitation, TX

May 03: Atlanta Shaky Knees Late Night, GA

May 12: Dallas Homegrown Festival, TX

Aug 15: Hasselt Pukklepop, Belgium

Aug 16: Brecon Green Man Festival, UK

Aug 21: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Aug 22: London Troxy, UK

Aug 24-26: Paris Rock En Seine, France

Aug 24-25: Eindhoven Fuzz club, Netherlands

Aug 28: Christiania Den Gra Hal, Denmark

Aug 29: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Sep 01: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Sep 02: Madrid Joy Eslava, Spain