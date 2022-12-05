The best new prog songs you need to hear this week

It's Tracks Of The Week time folks...

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite i n the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Prog's Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

Before we crack on however, take a bow Italian prog quartet Aura, whose Promises garnered a whopping 42.95% of last week's vote. And honourable mentions to Swiss symphonic prog metallers Illumishade and Brazilian prog metallers Ivory Gates, who came in second and third respectively.

And now, here's seven more new tracks of various shades of progressive music for you to enjoy.

As always, get voting...

ZIO - Untenable

UK based prog rockers ZIO continue their tried and tested method to feature guest vocalists with the video for their latest offering Untenable. Don't go looking for singers Hayley Griffiths, Eric Gillette or CORVAX in the video though. Joanna, aerial hoopist from the band's Closer video and album cover girl from new album Truewaves, does the honours. "Untenable is influenced by the music of Metallica, Vangelis, Elton John and Toto," say the band. "It is a very musically diverse song and the most powerful and Metal sounding the band has ever written."

Isafjørd - Hjartastjaki

Isafjørd is the the post-rock side project of Sólstafir's Aðalbjörn 'Addi' Tryggvason has teamed up with former Pain Of Salvation guitarist Ragnar Zolberg who have just released their debut album album Hjartastjaki through Svart Records. As one might expect, there's a glacial quality to both their music, and the video, which features the pair strolling through starkly beautiful Icelandic landscapes to a mesmerising post-rock soundtrack. Watch with the heating on!

Kaltennecker-Marko - Space Junk

Kaltenecker-Marko is the Hungarian duo of Zsolt Kaltenecker and Adam Marko, who released their debut album Space Junk in April 2022. The album is a unique mixture of prog, modern jazz and other electronic styles, and this quirky video for the title track, featuring the duo sat opposite each other, drums against keyboards, certainly makes for interesting viewing.

Virtual Symmetry - Fantasie di Verità

Swiss-Italian progressive metal band Virtual Symmetry have released a vide for Fantasie di Verità, which is taken from their recently released self-titled album through Sensory Records and features a new line-up of the band which now includes vocalist Marco Pastorino, keyboardist Marco “Mark” Bravi, bassist Alessandro Poppale, and drummer Alfonso Mocerino.

Unprocessed - Snake

German quartet Unprocessed blend progressive guitar music with smoother pop melodies and electronica, forging a memorable contemporary sound. The band released their latest album Gold through Airforce1/Spinefarm Records earlier this year, from which Snake is taken. And Unprocessed have just announced they have released an all instrumental version of the album, which is also available now.

Mara - In The Armour Of The Fallen

Mara is an intriguing project from drummer/percussionist Evan Carson, who's worked with Iamthemorning. The track sees Carson working with members of the UK folk and prog scenes including The Drystones, Mishra, Knifeworld, Ninebarrow, Honey and the Bear, The Last Inklings, Ranagri and others, with the aim of keeping awareness and support for the Ukrainian people up through the Winter months which will be some of the worst conditions they will face. British Red Cross will help with supplies, clothing, infrastructure repair etc... The track In The Armour Of The Fallen is available to download from Bandcamp with all proceeds going directly to the British Red Cross Appeal for Ukraine. It will also be available to stream on all platforms.

Jan Rivera - Can't Fight Who You Are

Puerto Rican progressive guitarist Jan Rivera new video for Can't Fight Who You Are features an all-star prog line-up of Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Marco Minnemann (Steven Wilson, The Aristocrats), and Mohini Dey (Jordan Rudess, AR Rahman), all of whom feature in the multi-camera shot video. Can't Fight Who You Are is taken from Rivera's debut album, Existential Paranoia, which was released earlier this year.