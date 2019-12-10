Best Bose deals: the latest prices on Bose's premium true wireless and noise cancelling headphones

Few things are more frustrating than trying to enjoy your favourite music, only to be let down by a sub-standard pair of headphones. With Christmas almost here, now could be the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cans to a better pair or to treat the music fan in your life.

When it comes to music technology, few brands say ‘luxury’ quite like Bose. There’s nothing gaudy or garish about the US company’s audio equipment; instead, its wireless noise cancelling headphones, speakers and wearables rely on refined aesthetics, advanced technology and sophisticated performance to do their talking.

Bose deals: what you should know

Bose products are hugely popular - for good reason - and are sure to fly off the proverbial shelves this Christmas, so it pays to be prepared. To give you an idea of how much you’ll be saving, here are the recommended retail prices for the products we’ve featured in this article.

Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700: RRP £349 / $399

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: RRP £329.95 / $349

Bose QuietControl 30: RRP £299.95 / $299

Bose SoundSport Free: RRP £179.95 / $200

Bose deals: the best models to go for

If you fancy getting your hands on some Bose headphones, there’s an impressive range to choose from. No prizes for guessing that the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a pair of - wait for it - noise cancelling headphones. But these premium over-ear cans, launched in 2019, offer so much more than what it says on the tin.

Not only are there 11 preset levels of noise cancellation, the headphones also boast a proprietary TriPort structure that delivers active noise reduction for enhanced sound quality. A groundbreaking four-microphone system will enable you to take and receive calls, or talk to Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant, with the utmost clarity; while the headphones’ angled ear cups are designed for optimum comfort.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are also compatible with Bose AR – the company’s groundbreaking new platform that enables a range of exciting augmented reality experiences through supporting apps.

Bose has also launched a range of cans with ‘Quiet’ in the title. Nothing to do with the volume – merely a hint of what these over-ear noise cancelling headphones are capable of. Launched in 2017, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II offer three levels of industry-leading noise isolation, volume-optimised EQ for quality performance at any sound level, a dual microphone system that enables lucid calls and voice assistance, plus the aforementioned Bose AR augmented reality platform.

If you prefer something lighter, or more discreet, you could plump for a pair of Bose earphones. As the name suggests, the QuietControl 30 wireless noise cancelling earphones enable you to control the level of noise isolation you want – and there’s also a noise-rejecting dual microphone system for when you need to make that important phone call. Supreme comfort is provided by a neckband that conforms to your body, plus snugly fitting StayHear+ QC tips. And ten hours of wireless listening per charge should keep you going throughout those long journeys.

A nice pair of true wireless earphones will help to motivate you for that new year fitness regime, and the Bose SoundSport Free are an excellent choice. Bose’s first true wireless earbuds, they feature volume-optimised EQ and digital signal processing for top-quality sound, a robust Bluetooth antenna for uninterrupted listening, super-comfy StayHear+ Sport tips, and up to five hours of play off a single charge.

Bose deals: the alternatives

Bose products sit very near the top of the tree when it comes to audio quality, build and comfort. That said, if you do want to explore some alternatives, whether cheaper or more expensive cans, and whether wireless or wired headphones, including budget wireless headphones, you have plenty of choice. Just check out the stunning headphones, for a range of budgets, music tastes and uses, in our expert guides:

