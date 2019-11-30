The best Beats Cyber Monday deals: the latest savings on Powerbeats Pro, Solo3 and Powerbeats3 wireless headphones

Great music deserves a great pair of cans – and Beats’ range of wireless headphones and earphones are hard to, erm, beat. The company, launched by Dr Dre and now owned by Apple, is renowned for selling top-quality products – so if you can land any of these in the Cyber Monday sales, you’re onto a winner.

Not only do Beats’ headphones and earphones sound the part – a must for any discerning music fan – they also look fantastic. And with that Beats logo emblazoned on the side, your street cred is virtually guaranteed.

Beats Cyber Monday deals: the headphones to look out for and the latest prices

(Image credit: Beats)

True wireless earphones are all the rage at the moment, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro are right up there with the best of them, combining powerful, balanced sound with a decent nine-hour battery life. They’re especially good for the gym: with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks, sweat and water resistance, and of course no wires, you’ll be able to pump and sweat to your heart’s content.

(Image credit: Beats)

If you prefer to stick to traditional, cabled buds, the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless could be the ones for you. As the name suggests, you’ll still get the convenience of Bluetooth pairing, and there’s also a bunch of other neat features, including refined, dual-driver acoustics, RemoteTalk voice activation, and 12 hours of battery life.

(Image credit: Beats)

Need a solid pair of wireless headphones to accompany you on your travels? Look no further than the Beats Solo3 Wireless. As well as that premium Beats sound, these on-ear cans offer an incredible 40 hours of battery life, with built-in ‘fast fuel’ technology providing an extra three hours of listening off a five-minute charge. There’s also an in-line microphone for when you need to take a call while listening to your music. Don’t you just hate it when that happens?

