The Answer detail Raise A Little Hell

The Answer have issued the tracklist and cover art for their upcoming album Raise A Little Hell.

The follow-up to 2013’s New Horizon, the record comes out on March 9 via Napalm Records.

Frontman Cormac Neeson says: “We’re delighted to announce the tracklist and artwork for our new album Raise A Little Hell. This is a special record that reflects a return to the hard ass blues rock ‘n’ roll we hold so dear.

“Our good friends at Napalm have created some great formats for you guys to enjoy including coloured double vinyl, a special digipak with a live recording of our recent Road Less Travelled tour, another digipak with an extra bonus CD containing six exclusive bonus tracks plus all sorts of other great stuff.”

The artwork was created by Sebastian Jerke and the record was produced by Guillermo ‘Will’ Maya and mixed by Chris Sheldon.

The Answer will be on a widespread tour of the UK and Ireland from March 6.

Raise A Little Hell tracklist