The Algorithm, Palm Reader, Heck for Camden Rocks

Camden Rocks have added 43 more artists to the bill for this year’s event.

Among the latest list of names are The Algorithm, Palm Reader and Heck.

They’ll join previously announced bands including Creeper, Sikth, Ginger Wildheart, Young Guns, InMe and New Years Day at the June 4 event which runs across a number of venues in Camden, London.

Organiser Chris McCormack said: “It’s great to see punters and bands from all genres come together to celebrate the best of live music.

“The energy across the day is electric and does Camden’s rock’n’roll heritage proud.”

For tickets and more lineup information, visit the official website.

Camden Rocks latest additions

Zebrahead

Black Spiders

Heck

Yuck

Reckless Love

The Algorithm

Fort Hope

Palm Reader

Wars

Fizzy Blood

Yonaka

Vodun

The Bulletproof Bomb

Victoria

October Drift

Longy

Kenneths

L’Anima

Franko Fraize

Electric Child House

Oxygen Thief

Cope

Coquin Migale

Nine Miles South

Naked Six

Brightlight City

The Dirty Mojo’s

Young Native

Piano Wire

OhBoy

Nova Twins

Youth Killed It

The Scruff Club

Zoe West & The Hanging Baskets

Rumble Fish

Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band

One Man Boycott

Damn Dice

Pretend Happy

DeVlence

Novellas

The Step

IV