The Algorithm, Palm Reader, Heck for Camden Rocks

Camden Rocks have added 43 more artists to the bill for this year’s event.
Among the latest list of names are The Algorithm, Palm Reader and Heck.
They’ll join previously announced bands including Creeper, Sikth, Ginger Wildheart, Young Guns, InMe and New Years Day at the June 4 event which runs across a number of venues in Camden, London.
Organiser Chris McCormack said: “It’s great to see punters and bands from all genres come together to celebrate the best of live music.
“The energy across the day is electric and does Camden’s rock’n’roll heritage proud.”
For tickets and more lineup information, visit the official website.
Camden Rocks latest additions
Zebrahead
Black Spiders
Heck
Yuck
Reckless Love
The Algorithm
Fort Hope
Palm Reader
Wars
Fizzy Blood
Yonaka
Vodun
The Bulletproof Bomb
Victoria
October Drift
Longy
Kenneths
L’Anima
Franko Fraize
Electric Child House
Oxygen Thief
Cope
Coquin Migale
Nine Miles South
Naked Six
Brightlight City
The Dirty Mojo’s
Young Native
Piano Wire
OhBoy
Nova Twins
Youth Killed It
The Scruff Club
Zoe West & The Hanging Baskets
Rumble Fish
Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band
One Man Boycott
Damn Dice
Pretend Happy
DeVlence
Novellas
The Step
IV