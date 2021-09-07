The 20 Million Club podcast is back, and this time Appetite For Destruction is up for debate

The first in a new season of Classic Rock's podcast series The 20 Million Club is out now, with a look at Guns N' Roses' game-changing Appetite For Destruction, the best-selling debut album of all-time.

Hosted by British broadcasting legend Nicky Horne, The 20 Million Club also features guests appearances from Classic Rock Editor Siân Llewellyn, alongside Scott Rowley, former Classic Rock Editor-In-Chief (and current Content Director of Music at Future), as well as Paul Elliott, the first UK journalist to interview Guns N' Roses.

Arriving at a time when bland dance and ten-a-penny pop dominated the charts, Guns N’ Roses were like a whirlwind of thrilling, drug-fuelled hedonism when they first came to prominence in 1987. A streetwise hurricane of equal parts Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Aerosmith, the members’ love of Hanoi Rocks gave them a glam dash, but underneath lurked a fertile hunger that was simply dangerous. Sex, drugs and rock’n’roll: that’s what the Guns N’ Roses who recorded Appetite For Destruction were made of.

But Appetite was remarkable for many reasons – no one saw it coming, but it gave us the band who, in one fell swoop, redefined what rock’n’roll was all about in the days pre-Nirvana and helped shape the rock landscape we see before us today.

