Scorpion Child: Lords Of The Riff Vol. 1

Scorpion Child are set to perform on the upcoming and first ever Lords Of The Riff Tour, so we caught up with Aryn to find out what makes the band tick. He also revealed some juicy details about their recently released untitled album – which turns out not to be untitled after all.

Scorpion Child, Monster Truck and Buffalo Summer will play the first ever Metal Hammer/Classic Rock Lords Of The Riff tour! You can catch three bands for as little as a tenner, and they’re all awesome, so grab your tickets for the dates below:

Lords Of The Riff tour dates

Mar 16: Bristol Exchange (Monster Truck close the show) – buy tickets

Mar 18: Colchester Arts Centre (Scorpion Child close) – buy tickets

Mar 20: Birmingham O2 Academy 3 (Monster Truck close) – buy tickets

Mar 21: Sheffield Corporation (Scorpion Child close) – buy tickets

Mar 22: Glasgow King Tuts (Monster Truck close) – buy tickets

Mar 23: Newcastle O2 Academy 2 (Scorpion Child close) – buy tickets

Mar 25: Nottingham Rock City (Monster Truck close) – buy tickets

Mar 26: London Underworld (Monster Truck close) – buy tickets

Mar 27: Manchester Roadhouse (Scorpion Child close) – buy tickets