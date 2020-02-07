Tesla remake history with Five Man London Jam album

American rockers Tesla have announced the release of a live album, Five Man London Jam. The album was recorded at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios last June, and is named in homage to the band's million-selling 1990 album Five Man Acoustical Jam.

Five Man London Jam will be released on March 27, and is being released to coincide with the band's upcoming North American tour dates, which kick off in Pensacola, FL on February 14, and climaxes in Clarkston, MI on June 27. Full dates below.

Tesla have also released the first audio from the album, a version of the band's 1991 single What You Give.

Five Man London Jam tracklist

1. Cumin' Atcha Live / Truckin'

2. Tied To The Tracks

3. We Can Work It Out

4. Signs

5. What You Give

6. California Summer Song

7. Forever Loving You

8. Miles Away

9. Paradise

10. Call It What You Want

11. Stir It Up

12. Into The Now

13. Love Song

Tesla 2020 North American tour

Feb 14: Pensacola Saenger Theatre, FL

Feb 15: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Feb 17: Charleston Charleston Music Hall, SC

Feb 19: Hunstville Mars Music Hall, AL

Feb 21: Virginia BeachSandle Center for the Performing Arts, VA

Feb 22: Greensboro Piedmont Hall, NC

Feb 25: Memphis The Soundstage at Graceland, TN

Feb 26: Houston House of Blues, TX

Feb 28: Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium, TX

Feb 29: Albuquerque Route 66 Casino Hotel, NM

Apr 10: Toppenish Legends Casino Hotel, WA

Apr 11: Wendover Peppermill Concert Hall, NV

Apr 14: El Cajon The Magnolia, CA

Apr 15: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Apr 17: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Apr 18: Tucson Pima County Fair, AZ

Apr 21: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Apr 22: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Apr 24: Harris Island Resort Casino, MI

Apr 25: Harris Island Resort Casino, MI

Apr 28: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Apr 29: Indianaplois Murat Theatre, IN

May 01: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY

May 02: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

May 30: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA

May 31: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Jun 03: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO

Jun 05: Thackerville Winstar World Casino, OK

Jun 06: Topeka Stormont Vail Events Center, KS

Jun 07: St Louis Hollywood Casino, MO

Jun 09: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jun 10: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

Jun 12: Welch Treasure Island Resort & Casino, MN

Jun 13: Chicago Rosemont Horizon, IL

Jun 14: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 16: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pav, MA

Jun 17: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA

Jun 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 20: Gilford Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook, NH

Jun 23: Long Island Jones Beach, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Mann Center for Performing Arts, PA

Jun 26: Pittsburgh S&T Bank Music Park, PA

Jun 27: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Oct 27: Playa Mujeres The Sands Festival at Dreams Golf Resort & Spa, Mexico

Tickets are on sale now.