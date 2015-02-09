Ten Second Song Guy does 20 Love Songs for Valentine's Day

Our buddy Anthony Valbiro (aka Ten Second Songs on YouTube) has created a special Valentine’s Day song for all the lovebirds out there.

Have you ever wondered what Frank Sinatra would sound like sung by Metallica? Or Boyz II Men sung by Type O Negative? How about Pantera singing Bob Marley or Nine Inch Nails covering Elton John’s Can You Feel The Love Tonight?

Well now you don’t have to imagine, just wrap your eyes and ears around this. If you can pull this off we guarantee your Valentine will fall instantly in love with you.*

*Not a guarantee.