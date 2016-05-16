Temperance Movement issue 360 degree White Bear promo

The Temperance Movement have released a high-tech music video for their song White Bear.

It’s the title track from their latest album. The video is directed by producer Steven Sebring, using technology which allows 360 degree photographic imaging “without digital effects.”

Bassist Kyle Fyffe tells Loudwire: “The idea of doing the White Bear video using the Revolution system was an exciting prospect and the results are stunning. Our connection with Steven has given us the opportunity to make a visually beautiful piece of work using techniques that haven’t been seen before.”

The band will tour Europe and the US in the coming weeks and months, with an appearance scheduled at Download Festival next month.

May 30: Saint-Etienne Zenith, France

May 31: Dijon Zenith de Dijon, France

Jun 02: Maxeville Zenith De Nancy, France

Jun 06: Epernay Le Millesium, France

Jun 08: Paris La Villette, France

Jun 09: Paris La Villette, France

Jun 10: Norje Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 12: Download Festival, UK

Jul 01: Nort-sur-Erdre La Nuit De Erdre, France

Jul 07: Whitley Bay Playhouse, UK

Jul 08: Auchterarder T In The Park, UK

Jul 09: Telluride Sheridan Opera House, CO, USA

Jul 10: Telluride Sheridan Opera House, CO

Jul 12: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Jul 14: Chicago Bottom Line Yoga, IL

Jul 15: Peoria Limelight, IL

Jul 16: Grand Rapids Stache Intersection, MI

Jul 18: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Jul 19: New York Mercury Lounge, NY

Jul 20: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jul 22: Columbus A&R Music Bar, OH

Jul 23: St Andrew’s Hall Shelter, MI

Jul 24: Toronto Bandshell Park, ON

Jul 31: Stimmen Festival, Germany