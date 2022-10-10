Tedeschi Trucks Band covered Harry Styles and it's pure goosebump territory

Tedeschi Trucks Band recently finished a seven-night run at their home away from home, The Beacon Theater in New York, and as a thank you to fans they've released a video of one the final night's highlights.

"Thanks for an amazing run, thought we'd give this one a try last night," say the band. "Our performance of Sign Of The Times by Harry Styles at The Beacon Theatre."

Styles' 2017 hit joined a long list of cover versions the band performed at the show, including songs by The Allman Brothers Band, Joni Mitchell, John Prine, The Box Tops, Blind Faith, Dr John, Bobby Bland and James Taylor, but it was Susan Tedeschi's emotional vocal on Sign Of The Times that had fans in raptures.

"I was there, last night at the final show in The Beacon," writes fan Paul Faraguna. "I was eighth row center and she sang this right in front of me. None of us could believe what we were hearing.

"I've been a fan of hers since she debuted in the '90s. I've seen her and this band perform live maybe 30 times. This performance ranks as possibly the best I've ever seen her do, and one of the greatest vocal performances I've seen live from anyone. I was literally getting choked up as she sang it. And watching this video brings it all back."

Tedeschi Trucks Band released the fourth and final part of their I Am The Moon project on August 26, and will arrive in Europe for a tour later this month. Full dates below.

Tedeschi Trucks Band European Tour 2022

Oct 17: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 18: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 20: Randers Vaerket, Denmark

Oct 21: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 22: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 25: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Oct 26: Hamburg Edel-optics.de Arena, Germany

Oct 27: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Oct 30: Rotterdam RTM Stage, Netherlands

Nov 02: Dublin The Helix, Ireland

Nov 04: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 05: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 06: London The London Palladium, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow, UK

Nov 12: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 13: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 15: Paris Bataclan, France

