Tedeschi Trucks Band: never has smooth sounded so sublime

The seemingly spiritual connections between Derek And The Dominos and the Tedeschi Trucks Band run deep and are too numerous to list here, but there is one major difference between the two groups.

When Eric Clapton and Co. recorded they were balanced on the very edge of sobriety and sanity, while Tedeschi Trucks – whose I Am The Moon set was inspired by the same Arabic poem as Layla – appear to operate on an altogether more serene plane.



They're a band completely shorn of rough edges, but never has smooth sounded so sublime. Even across four discs, things never get ugly. From the breezy chug of opener Hear My Dear to carefree closer Another Day, it's an album that gently unspools, never hurried.

Susan Tedeschi's voice is gorgeous, Derek Trucks' guitar tone almost celestial, and there are several moments where the band – with a minimum of apparent effort – conjure up moments of palpable transcendence.