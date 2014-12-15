Decapitated, The Contortionist for Tech-Fest 2015

Tech-Fest will return for its fourth edition next year, organiser Simon Garrod has confirmed – featuring UK exclusive appearances from Decapitated and The Contortionist, plus Haken.

An additional 14 acts have been named for the Metal Hammer sponsored festival, which takes place at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, on July 9-12.

Garrod says: “Tech-Fest 2015 is looking to be our biggest event yet – we’re excited to be working with all the great sponsors from last year and going back to the Newark Showground for our fourth edition. Many more bands, workshops and after-parties will be announced in due course.”

Tickets cost £59.95 for four-day access, with an additional £20 for camping. Find out more.

Techfest 2015 so far

Decapitated (UK exclusive)

The Contortionist (UK exclusive)

Haken

Cyclamen

Slice The Cake (global debut)

Plini (global debut)

Sithu Aye (global debut)

Novelists

Shokran (UK debut)

The Room Colored Charlatan

Sectioned

The Dali Thundering Concept

Kardashev

The Parallel

FOES

She Was The Universe

Hieroglyph