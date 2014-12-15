Decapitated, The Contortionist for Tech-Fest 2015

Tech-Fest will return for its fourth edition next year, organiser Simon Garrod has confirmed – featuring UK exclusive appearances from Decapitated and The Contortionist, plus Haken.
An additional 14 acts have been named for the Metal Hammer sponsored festival, which takes place at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, on July 9-12.
Garrod says: “Tech-Fest 2015 is looking to be our biggest event yet – we’re excited to be working with all the great sponsors from last year and going back to the Newark Showground for our fourth edition. Many more bands, workshops and after-parties will be announced in due course.”
Tickets cost £59.95 for four-day access, with an additional £20 for camping. Find out more.
Techfest 2015 so far
Decapitated (UK exclusive)
The Contortionist (UK exclusive)
Haken
Cyclamen
Slice The Cake (global debut)
Plini (global debut)
Sithu Aye (global debut)
Novelists
Shokran (UK debut)
The Room Colored Charlatan
Sectioned
The Dali Thundering Concept
Kardashev
The Parallel
FOES
She Was The Universe
Hieroglyph