TeamRock Tracks of the Week

And so, another week draws to a close, bringing us all inexorably closer to death. Still, as the light fades and our bodies crumble into dust, we can be sure of a killer soundtrack, if this week’s selection of indecently thrilling new music is anything to go back. Happy Black Friday y’all!

AC/DC - Rock or Bust

Denim jackets. Patches. Riffs, riffs, riffs. Once upon a time, rock was that straightforward. In AC/DC’s hands, thankfully, it still is. The title track of AC/DC’s brilliant new album could scarcely be more basic, but with its echoes of the classic Nervous Shakedown, it’s a fine tribute to the MIA Malcom Young and a potent reminder of the raw power of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band.

Enter Shikari - Never Let Go Of The Microscope

Somewhat mellower than their recent outrageously fine The Last Garrison single, Never Let Go Of The Microscope is the second taste of Shikari’s epic new album The Mindsweep, which is coming our way on January 19 in the UK. For the lowdown on what else to expect from the follow-up to A Flash Flood Of Colour, check out our exclusive interview with Rou Reynolds and the boys.

While She Sleeps - Four Walls

Another band poised to come back in a big way in 2015, Sheffield metalcore maulers While She Sleeps will release their second album Brainwashed in March and then premiere it on the road in the UK in April. If it’s even half as good as this, it’s gonna be an absolute beast.

Mogwai - Teenage Exorcists

One of the UK’s most consistently brilliant bands, Glasgow’s Mogwai return with a new EP, Music Industry 3. Fitness Industry 1, next week. Stuart Braithwaite’s band usually mangle our brains with their instrumental pyrotechnics alone, but the driving Teenage Exorcists features actual vocals and a melody line and everything. Madness! They’ll be doing choruses sometime around 2020 we anticipate.

The Smashing Pumpkins - Drum + Fife

Billy Corgan’s band are returning to Europe next week to promote their forthcoming Monuments to an Elegy album, with a line-up that for reasons known only to Mr Corgan himself, will feature Rage Against The Machine man Brad Wilk on drums and The Killers Mark Stoermer on bass. Whoever he choses to stand alongside, Drum + Fife, like previous album tasters Being Beige and One And All, suggests that big Billy has got his mojo back.

Paramore - Hate To See Your Heart Break (featuring Joy Williams)

Set to feature on the upcoming deluxe re-release of Paramore’s self-titled album, this re-working of the band’s winning power ballad finds Hayley Williams harmonising beautifully with fellow Tennessee resident, and former Civil Wars vocalist, Joy Williams (no relation). Ms Williams, Paramore division, has described the new version as representing the “close friendship between women who share their stories with each other, and who lift each other up and understand one another.” Not the heaviest thing you’ll hear all week, unless you’ve been spending your week listening to Radio 2, it’s rather lovely all the same.

Against Me! - FUCKMYLIFE666 (Live at TeamRock HQ)

While Against Me! were in the UK blowing minds on their recent tour, we asked Laura Jane Grace if she’d kindly stop by the TeamRock bunker and stop our hearts with an acoustic reading of one of the stand-out tracks from her band’s brilliant Transgender Dysphoria Blues album. She agreed, and our jaws are still on the floor…

Megadeth - Black Friday

“It’s Black Friday, paint the devil on the wall.” So sang Dave Mustaine in 1986, clearly foreseeing the moron stampede that is America’s annual sales frenzy day, now imported to the UK for the benefit of our own slack-jawed zombies. “Their bodies convulse, in agony, and, pain. I mangle their faces, till no features remain. A blade for the butchering, I cut them to shreds. First take out the organs, then cut off the head.” If only Dave, if only…