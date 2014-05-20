TeamRock roars into the spotlight with its own drag car

TeamRock.com is proud to announce its sponsorship of Jason Phelps and The Shockwave Fuel Funny Car Team for the 2014 Season.

Growing up in the adrenalin fueled world of drag racing, Jason’s family, have been trail blazers for the sport since the early 60s. His father built the first ever Funny Car outside the USA in 1970. Jason’s years of blood, sweat, tears and hard work paid off in 2013, when he won the European Funny Car Championship in one of the closest finals ever seen.

The car will debut at Santa Pod Raceway from May 22, with a full diary of events for the coming year including Round 1 of the FIA European Drag Racing Championship; Main Event Santa Pod Raceway from May 23 - 26; Bug Jam 28 Santa Pod Raceway from July 18-20; Geiselwind Bike & Music weekend from August 1-3 and FIA European Drag Racing Championship, Nitrolimpixs Hockenheimring, Germany from August 8-10. It will also feature at the FIA European Drag Racing Championship Finals, Santa Pod Raceway from September 4-7.

The car is also due to appear as a static display at the legendary Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2014 taking place at London’s O2 Arena on June 16.

The excitement is enhanced with the promise of extra appearances to be announced soon. These will bring the sport of drag racing through TeamRock.com to a whole new audience.

Billy Anderson, Chief Executive of TeamRock.com says: ‘Drag Racing is where Rock and Metal fans worldwide belong. Having our own car is a great way of letting them all know about our platform and enabling them to become members of something very unique; the TeamRock.com family.”

“TeamRock.com allowed us to spend heavily to bring the car back to a position where it can stand tall and totally compete with any other car out there,” says Jason Phelps. “I can’t wait to start driving the car competitively.”

TeamRock.com also owns national DAB radio station TeamRock Radio as well as a portfolio of rock magazines, including Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, Blues, Prog and AOR. You can tune into TeamRock Radio via DAB, online at TeamRock.com and on the TuneIn app.