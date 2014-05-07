TeamRock Radio turns up the volume with new DJs and new schedule

TeamRock Radio is expanding its schedule, launching a new Breakfast Show with comedian/Metal Hammer journalist Stephen Hill.

The brand new Breakfast Show launches from May 12, 2014, with comedian and Metal Hammer Podcast presenter, Stephen Hill as its host. The London-based stand-up has been reviewing music for Metal Hammer’s official podcast since the end of 2011 and covering on air the last couple of months.

TeamRock Radio’s Head of Radio, Moose said: “It is crucial TeamRock Radio matches the ambitious growth of TeamRock.com. The Breakfast Show needs to be more dynamic, interactive, and focused and Stephen is our man. Let’s be honest, the current host, Moose, was just mailing it in and should have been silenced a long time ago!”

In other changes to the schedule, new music show The Pulse with Beez moves to five nights a week, Tuesday to Saturday from 2am to 4am. Former Nazareth guitarist Billy Rankin, and his ‘School of Rock’, increases to two shows a week Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 12pm. New addition to the team, Presenter and DJ, Jon Mahon will present weekday early breakfast from 4am-6am and former Kerrang! DJ Matt Stocks will present the new ‘Soundtrack Apocalypse’ Show every Sunday from 5pm till 6pm.

“TeamRock Radio already had the best team in radio,” notes Moose. “These new additions dramatically improve our variety, viewpoint, and only make us better.”

TeamRock.com owns national DAB radio station TeamRock Radio as well as a portfolio of rock magazines, including Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, Blues, Prog and AOR. You can tune into TeamRock Radio via DAB, on-line at teamrock radio and the Radio Player app.