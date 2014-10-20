TeamRock Radio: The Playlist (20.10.14 - 26.10.14)

So once more, the weekend fades into the rear-view mirror as we continue speeding down this desert highway on the roadtrip of our lives. Think Vanishing Point with a Ford Focus, and you’ll be somewhere close.

Loads of great new music around this week. The Classic Rock Magazine show is giving a lot of love to the new tracks from Bush and Godsmack, and new tracks from Massive, Hounds and Blues Pills have only just missed out.

AC/DC – Play Ball (Columbia)

Despite the absence of the much-missed Malcolm Young, this is as classic-sounding as it gets. Full marks to Stevie Young for stepping in for his uncle.

Against Me! – True Trans Soul Rebel (Xtra Mile)

Catchy as hell punk-rock, with a depth of feeling that is sometimes missing from modern music.

Anti-Mortem – Truck Stop Special (Nuclear Blast)

NEW ADDITION If you were to take a young Black Stone Cherry, lock them in a shack in the woods, force-feed them Corrosion Of Conformity and kick them repeatedly, they’d probably end up sounding like this. These good ol’ boys will be tearing it up on the Lords Of The Riff 2 tour next month.

Audrey Horne – Out Of The City (Napalm)

I defy you to listen to this track and not be singing like a loon by the second chorus.

Beartooth – The Lines (Red Bull)

These guys have been feeling the love from Sophie K on Breaking Bands for a while, and after listening to this latest track, we figured it was time to move these guys onto daytimes.

Black Stone Cherry – Remember Me (Roadrunner)

A great track from the band who - in addition to being nominated for Best Album at the Classic Rock Awards 2014 - are also going to be on one of this year’s most highly anticipated tours with Airbourne & Theory Of A Deadman next month.

Fall Out Boy – Centuries (Virgin EMI Records/DCD2)

Heavy rotation on rock radio worldwide and pretty heavy in terms of sound for FOB as well. Me likey.

Gerard Way – Millions (Warner)

The latest track from the ex-My Chemical Romance frontman’s solo debut Hesitant Alien. That sold-out tour’s gonna be good, eh?

In This Moment – Sick Like Me (Atlantic)

Typical ITM. Quirky, well-produced, chorus-heavy metal. Great for radio.

Jack White – That Black Bat Licorice (Third Man/XL)

Quirky, catchy and unmistakably Jack White. There’s a lot of love in the TeamRock Radio bunker for this track.

Hacktivist – False Idols (Wake To Reality)

NEW ADDITION Sounding like no other band, on this latest track Hacktivist mix djent-inspired riffage with grime vocals and a chorus that’ll stay with you for aaaaaaaaaggggeeess. Awesome stuff.

Machine Head – Now We Die (Nuclear Blast)

Someone at iTunes is in bother for leaking this early, but whoever it is, we owe them a debt of thanks. Phenomenal new track from the upcoming Bloodstone & Diamonds album.

No Devotion – 10000 Summers (Collect)

Following on from their first single, Stay, this song has an almost hypnotic vocal line, and stays with you long after it’s finished. Great stuff.

Nothing More – Mr. MTV (Eleven Seven)

We all love big choruses, right? Well this one’s bigger than Simon Cowell’s wallet, with riffs heavier than Meatloaf’s lunch.

Pink Floyd – Louder Than Words (Parlophone)

New Pink Floyd. Can’t wait to hear the full album. ‘Nuff said.

Purson – Danse Macabre (Machine Elf)

After spot-playing this a few weeks ago, it stuck with us, so we decided to give it a shot. Trippy as Hell, but also extremely catchy.

Rancid – Honor Is All We Know (Hellcat/Epitaph)

News of Rancid releasing a new album has led to many of us in the TRR bunker joyfully breaking out the leather jackets, studs and Doc Martens again. Oi, and indeed oi.

Royal Blood – Ten Tonne Skeleton (Warner)

NEW ADDITION It’s been a hell of a year for the Brighton duo. After their self-titled debut album hit No.1, they’re gonna be hitting the road again next week for another sold-out tour. Expect riffs.

The Who – Be Lucky (Universal)

Confession time: I expected this to be bobbins. Good news! It’s very, very far from it. Classic-sounding Who, with a hook that’ll sink deep into your frontal lobes. Be prepared to wake up in the middle of the night with this in your brain.

In addition, as there’s a lot of great new music around that we still want to play, we’ll be spot-playing the following a couple of times each during the week, possibly with a view to adding these to the main playlist when the space becomes available…

Neil Young – Who’s Gonna Stand Up? (Reprise)

If you’re looking for virtuoso musicianship and soaring melodies, you may wish to move along. This latest song is a beautiful acoustic track in the time-honoured protest song tradition.

Slipknot – Custer (Roadrunner) AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHH!!!

Foo Fighters – Something From Nothing (Columbia)

The new Foo’s highlights a more mature approach. Can’t wait for the album.