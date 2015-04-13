TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Hello, Dewsbury here. Here’s a run down of which new songs and modern classics make up this week’s TeamRock Radio playlist. This is a rock buffet of sorts, so come fill your plate…

**A-LIST **A DAY TO REMEMBER – City Of Ocala (Victory) AC/DC – Rock The Blues Away (Columbia) ALL TIME LOW – Kids In The Dark (Hopeless) FAITH NO MORE – Superhero (Reclamation /Ipecac) HALESTORM – Amen (Atlantic) MUSE – Dead Inside (Warner)

B-LIST FALLING IN REVERSE – Just Like You (Epitaph) MALLORY KNOX – Getaway (Epic) NIGHTWISH – Shudder Before The Beautiful (Nuclear Blast) RIVAL SONS – Good Luck (Earache) SLEEPING WITH SIRENS – Go Go Go (Epitaph) THE PRODIGY – Wild Frontier (Cooking Vinyl) TREMONTI – Another Heart (Fret12) WE ARE HARLOT – The One (Roadrunner)

C–LIST ALABAMA SHAKES – Don’t Wanna Fight (Rough Trade) New addition: A chilled out respite from some of the more hectic new music around at the moment. If you can’t relax and feel cool to this, then you really need to cut down on the coffee. The Classic Rock Magazine Show’s Nicky Horne is a big fan.

BEARTOOTH – In Between (Red Bull) New addition: If this isn’t one of the biggest choruses of the year then I will eat my own arse. In Between is a huge track – and worthy of such a bet.

CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK! – Playing Dead (Fearless) New addition: Metal Hammer’s guest editor Corey Taylor insisted they feature in the latest issue, and caress me gently with a chainsaw if they’re not one of my new favourite bands! Like a French, less hirsute Four Year Strong, they’ve written a riff will get stuck in your head. Also, any band that references The Goonies is fine by me.

HANDS LIKE HOUSES – I Am (Rise) LOWER THAN ATLANTIS – Words Don’t Come So Easily (Sony)

SEASICK STEVE – Summertime Boy (Caroline) New addition: Yes Game Of Thrones fans, winter is technically coming, but we’ve got a potentially brilliant summer to come first. What better way to kick off a period of feeling sweaty and bothered than with a bluesy, summery romp courtesy of everyone’s favourite maritime puker.

THE CADILLAC THREE – Peace, Love & Whiskey (Spinefarm)

THE DARKNESS – Open Fire (Kobalt) New addition: The Lowestoft quartet are back and with this Cult-esque song from their forthcoming album, Last Of Our Kind – out in June._ _

THE GRAVELTONES – World On A String (Lagoon Dog)

THE STORY SO FAR – Nerve (Pure Noise) New addition: It’s a new song, and it was also featured in The Pulse’s Top 100 Pop-Punk Songs recently. That’s how good this is. Boom.

THEORY OF A DEAD MAN – Panic Room (Roadrunner) TOM DELONGE – New World

TWENTY ONE PILOTS – Tear In My Heart (Fueled By Ramen) New addition: Previously featured as Sophie K’s Breaking Bands Record Of The Week, these guys are already big on the other side of the pond (the Atlantic) and it’s only a matter of time before they replicate that success here.

Plus: Sophie K’s Breaking Bands Record Of The Week is from Welsh foursome Falls, with Mastiff.

