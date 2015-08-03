TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Five new songs have crashed into TeamRock Radio playlist this week, including tracks from New Found Glory (featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams), Ghost, Motörhead, Don Broco and PVRIS.

There’s good news for San Diego’s Pierce The Veil, whose song The Divine Zero moves up to the top flight, while Keith Richards and Neck Deep both move up into the B-list category.

A-List All Time Low – Runaways (Hopeless) Bullet For My Valentine – You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) (RCA) Disturbed – The Vengeful One (Reprise) Five Finger Death Punch – Jekyll & Hyde (ElevenSeven) Lamb Of God – Overlord (Nuclear Blast) Pierce The Veil – The Divine Zero (Fearless) (up from B)

**B-List **AC/DC – Miss Adventure (Columbia) Bring Me The Horizon – Throne (RCA) Coheed & Cambria – You Got Spirit, Kid (300) Keith Richards – Trouble (Virgin EMI) (up from C) Motörhead – Electricity (UDR) [new addition] Neck Deep – Gold Steps (Hopeless) (up from C) Parkway Drive – Vice Grip (Epitaph) Shinedown – Cut The Cord (Atlantic) Vintage Trouble – Run Like The River (Blue Note)

C-List Biters – Low Lives In Hi Definition (Earache) Bon Jovi – Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning (Virgin EMI) Crossfaith – Xeno (UNFD) Don Broco – Superlove (Epic) [new addition] Eagles Of Death Metal – Complexity (Universal) Ghost – From The Pinnacle To The Pit (Spinefarm) [new addition] New Found Glory – Vicious Love (Hopeless) [new addition] No Devotion – Addition (Collect) PVRIS – Fire (Rise) [new addition] Slayer – Repentless (Nuclear Blast) The Darkness – Last Of Our Kind (Kobalt) The Graveltones – Big Money (Lagoon Dog) Thy Art Is Murder – Holy War (Nuclear Blast) Tracer – Astronaut Juggernaut (Odyssey) Young Guns – Rising Up (Virgin EMI)