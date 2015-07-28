Trending

TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Your guide to this week’s biggest rock anthems, from us to you, via a tiny app

Four new tracks have stormed into the TeamRock Radio playlist this week, including songs from Bring Me The Horizon, Bon Jovi, Keith Richards and Neck Deep.

Lamb Of God’s Overlord, a track taken from their forthcoming album Sturm Und Drang, has moved up from the B-List to the top flight, while Coheed & Cambria and Shinedown climb up from the C-List.

Check out the full playlist below and don’t forget, you can download the free TeamRock Radio app here: smarturl.it/teamrockradioapp

A-List All Time Low – Runaways (Hopeless) Asking Alexandria – I Won’t Give In (Sumerian) Bullet For My Valentine – You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) (RCA) Disturbed – The Vengeful One (Reprise) Five Finger Death Punch – Jekyll & Hyde (ElevenSeven) Lamb Of God – Overlord (Nuclear Blast) (up from B)

**B-List **AC/DC – Miss Adventure Bring Me The Horizon – Throne (RCA) (new addition) Coheed & Cambria – You Got Spirit, Kid (300) (up from C) Frank Turner – The Next Storm (Xtra Mile/Polydor) Parkway Drive – Vice Grip (Epitaph) Pierce The Veil – The Divine Zero (Fearless) Seasick Steve – Roy’s Gang (Caroline) Shinedown – Cut The Cord (Atlantic) (up from C) Vintage Trouble – Run Like The River (Blue Note)

**C-List **Biters – Low Lives In Hi Definition (Earache) Bon Jovi – Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning (Virgin EMI) (new addition) Crossfaith – Xeno (UNFD) Eagles Of Death Metal – Complexity (Universal) Keith Richards – Trouble (Virgin EMI) (new addition) Neck Deep – Gold Steps (Hopeless) (new addition) No Devotion – Addition (Collect) Slayer – Repentless (Nuclear Blast) The Darkness – Last Of Our Kind (Kobalt) The Graveltones – Big Money Thy Art Is Murder – Holy War (Nuclear Blast) Tracer – Astronaut Juggernaut (Odyssey) Wilson – Give ‘Em Hell (Razor & Tie) Young Guns – Rising Up (Virgin EMI)

