TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Three new releases have found their way into this week’s playlist, including new tracks from Bring Me The Horizon, Biters and Tracer.

Bullet For My Valentine move into the top flight with their new single, You Want A Battle (Here’s A War), while Vintage Trouble’s Run Like The River moves up from the C List.

Check out the full playlist below and don’t forget, you can download the free TeamRock Radio app here: smarturl.it/teamrockradioapp

**A-List **All Time Low – Runaways (Hopeless) Asking Alexandria – I Won’t Give In (Sumerian) Bullet For My Valentine – You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) (RCA) (up from B) Disturbed – The Vengeful One (Reprise) Five Finger Death Punch – Jekyll & Hyde (ElevenSeven) Neck Deep – Can’t Kick Up The Roots (Hopeless)

**B-List **AC/DC – Miss Adventure (Columbia) Bring Me The Horizon – Happy Song (RCA) [new addition] Frank Turner – The Next Storm (Xtra Mile/Polydor) Lamb Of God – Overlord (Nuclear Blast) Parkway Drive – Vice Grip (Epitaph) Pierce The Veil – The Divine Zero (Fearless) Seasick Steve – Roy’s Gang (Caroline) The Prodigy feat. Flux Pavillion – Rhythm Bomb (Take Me To The Hospital) Vintage Trouble – Run Like The River (Blue Note) (up from C)

C-List Biters – Low Lives In Hi Definition (Earache) [new addition] Coheed & Cambria – You Got Spirit, Kid (300) Crossfaith – Xeno (UNFD) [new addition] Eagles Of Death Metal – Complexity (Universal) No Devotion – Addition (Collect Records) Shinedown – Cut The Cord (Warners) Simple Plan – Saturday (Atlantic) Slayer – Repentless (Nuclear Blast) The Darkness – Last Of Our Kind (Kobalt) The Graveltones – Big Money (Lagoon Dog) Thy Art Is Murder – Holy War (Nuclear Blast) Tracer – Astronaut Juggernaut (Odyssey) [new addition] Wilson – Give ‘Em Hell (Razor & Tie) Young Guns – Rising Up (Virgin EMI)

Plus: Sophie K’s Breaking Bands Record Of The Week will be Revocation with Scorched Earth Policy.