TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

There are five new additions to this week’s playlist, including new tracks from Coheed & Cambria, Thy Art Is Murder and Young Guns.

Good news too, for All Time Low and Disturbed, who’ve both moved up from the B-List to the top flight. The reunited nu metallers will release their new album Immortalized on August 21.

Check out the full playlist below…

A-List All Time Low – Runaways (Hopeless) (up from B) Asking Alexandria – I Won’t Give In (Sumerian) Disturbed – The Vengeful One (Reprise) (up from B) Five Finger Death Punch – Jekyll & Hyde (ElevenSeven) Muse – Mercy (Warner) Neck Deep – Can’t Kick Up The Roots (Hopeless)

B-List AC/DC – Miss Adventure (up from C) Bullet For My Valentine – You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) (RCA) Frank Turner – The Next Storm (Xtra Mile/Polydor) Ghost – Cirice (Spinefarm) Lamb Of God – Overlord (Nuclear Blast) Parkway Drive – Vice Grip (Epitaph) Pierce The Veil – The Divine Zero (Fearless) (up from C) Seasick Steve – Roy’s Gang (Caroline) (up from C) The Prodigy feat. Flux Pavillion – Rhythm Bomb (up from C)

**C-List **Coheed & Cambria – You Got Spirit, Kid [new addition] Don Broco – Automatic (Search & Destroy) Eagles Of Death Metal – Complexity (Universal) Fear Factory – Soul Hacker (Nuclear Blast) No Devotion – Addition [new addition] Shinedown – Cut The Cord [new addition] Simple Plan – Saturday (Atlantic) Slayer – Repentless (Nuclear Blast) The Darkness – Last Of Our Kind (Kobalt) The Graveltones – Big Money [new addition] Thy Art Is Murder – Holy War (Nuclear Blast) [new addition] Vintage Trouble – Run Like The River (Blue Note) Wilson – Give ‘Em Hell (Razor & Tie) Young Guns – Rising Up [new addition]

