TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

Here’s your guide to the latest TeamRock Radio playlist. There are four new additions this week, including new cuts from Lamb Of God, The Darkness, Wilson and the Eagles Of Death Metal.

**A-List **Asking Alexandria – I Won’t Give In (Sumerian) (moved up from B) Faith No More – Sunny Side Up (Reclamation /Ipecac) Five Finger Death Punch – Jekyll & Hyde (ElevenSeven) Muse – Mercy (Warner) Neck Deep – Can’t Kick Up The Roots (Hopeless)

**B-List **All Time Low – Runaways (Hopeless) Black Stone Cherry – Bad Luck & Hard Love (Roadrunner) Bullet For My Valentine – You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) (RCA) (from C) Disturbed – The Vengeful One (Reprise) Frank Turner – The Next Storm (Xtra Mile/Polydor) Ghost – Cirice (Spinefarm) (from C) Lamb Of God – Overlord (Nuclear Blast) [new addition] Parkway Drive – Vice Grip (Epitaph) Slash – The Dissident (Roadrunner)

**C-List **AC/DC – Miss Adventure Don Broco – Automatic (Search & Destroy) Eagles Of Death Metal – Complexity (Universal) [new addition] Fear Factory – Soul Hacker (Nuclear Blast) Pierce The Veil – The Divine Zero (Fearless) Seasick Steve – Roy’s Gang (Caroline) Simple Plan – Saturday (Atlantic) Slayer – Repentless (Nuclear Blast) Slaves – Cheers Up London (EMI) The Darkness – Last Of Our Kind (Kobalt) [new addition] The Prodigy feat. Flux Pavillion – Rhythm Bomb Thy Art Is Murder – Light Bearer (Nuclear Blast) Vintage Trouble – Run Like The River (Blue Note) Wilson – Give ‘Em Hell (Razor & Tie) [new addition]

