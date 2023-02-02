Taylor Hawkins' son Shane wins Performance Of The Year prize at drum awards

The performance of Shane Hawkins at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in London and Los Angeles last summer has been recognised at the annual Drumeo Awards. The awards, named for the popular online teaching platform, were live-streamed late last month and marked the culmination of a voting process that took place in December.

75 drummers from 16 countries were nominated across 15 categories, with Hawkins winning the "Performance Of The Year" prize for his contributions to the Foo Fighters' My Hero at London's Wenbley Stadium and I'll Stick Around and My Hero at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Hawkins' performances at the two shows drew immediate praise from many onlookers, including fellow drummer Stewart Copeland – who joined Foo Fighters for two songs by The Police in Los Angeles – who told CBS This Morning, "I started crying. He’s got it. He’s got such power, enthusiasm. He’s got his father’s stance, musical language. That was really emotional to see young Shane up there."

Other winners at the Drumeo Awards included Chad Smith, who won Drummer of the Year for his work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and appearances with Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop, and Travis Barker, who took home the award for Best Rock Drummer for his work with Blink-182 and others.

In other awards, Sarah Jones won Pop Drummer of the Year, Giulliana Merello took home the R&B/Hip Hop Drummer of the Year award, Anika Nilles was awarded Contemporary Drummer of the Year, Terri Lyne Carrington was honoured as Jazz Drummer of the Year, and Kristina Rybalchenko was named Instagram Drummer of the Year.

The full ceremony can be streamed below.