Taylor emphasises he’s not quitting Slipknot

Corey Taylor has moved to clarify comments he made regarding his future with Slipknot.

The vocalist told BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter that he “might step away from Slipknot at some point, just because the way the music is, that energy, I don’t know if I could do that into my 50s.

“I would never want the band to feel like I was holding them back because I couldn’t physically do it. I wouldn’t completely quit music – I’d probably just step away from Slipknot.”

But after his comments were reported, he issued a statement on Twitter reassuring fans that he wasn’t going anywhere.

He says: “I’m not quitting Slipknot. Listen to and read interviews – in context not out. I talk about time off. This is why I dislike ‘cut n’ paste’ journos.”

Slipknot will head out on the road across the US in June with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men.

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 2: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO