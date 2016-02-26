Trending

Taylor emphasises he’s not quitting Slipknot

Corey Taylor moves to clarify comments he made on his Slipknot future

Corey Taylor has moved to clarify comments he made regarding his future with Slipknot.

The vocalist told BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter that he “might step away from Slipknot at some point, just because the way the music is, that energy, I don’t know if I could do that into my 50s.

“I would never want the band to feel like I was holding them back because I couldn’t physically do it. I wouldn’t completely quit music – I’d probably just step away from Slipknot.”

But after his comments were reported, he issued a statement on Twitter reassuring fans that he wasn’t going anywhere.

He says: “I’m not quitting Slipknot. Listen to and read interviews – in context not out. I talk about time off. This is why I dislike ‘cut n’ paste’ journos.”

Slipknot will head out on the road across the US in June with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men.

Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Of Mice & Men 2016 US tour dates

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX
Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jul 2: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

