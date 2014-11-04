Tate's Queensryche album remixed for deluxe reissue

The only album recorded by Geoff Tate's post-sacking version of Queensryche has been reissued as a deluxe edition.

Frequency Unknown was recorded by Tate’s Queensryche after his sacking from the band, which resulted in the bizarre situation where two groups using the same name existed at the one time.

As well as Tate’s band, the remaining members of the original group recruited singer Todd La Torre and continued using the Queensryche name.

Frequency Unknown was released in 2013 but was criticised for the quality of its mix. Record label Cleopatra Records hired producer Billy Sherwood, of Yes fame, to remix the record but he never got round to completing the task until now.

The album has been re-released as a 2CD digipak today (November 4), with the bonus disc featuring Sherwood’s mix. As well as the remixed version, the original 2013 release is included alongside four bonus tracks – I Don’t Believe In Love, Empire, _J_et City Woman and Silent Lucidity.

Tate and the La Torre-fronted Queensryche came to a legal settlement in April that means Tate can no longer use the name. However, he was granted rights to perform material from the 1988 concept album Operation Mindcrime and its 2006 second volume.

Both sides of the bitter split said they were “relieved” to have reached an agreement.