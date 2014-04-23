Tarja goes classic...and classic rock

Former Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen is to release an album featuring her take on music from artists as diverse as Queen and Mozart.

The singer has teamed up with long-time collaborator Mike Terrana, who plays drums on the album to be called Beauty And The Beat.

Released in May, the record comes on the back of the duo’s 2013 world tour of the songs. It includes interpretations of classical music pieces from Bach, Mozart and Rossini as well as rock classics from Queen, Led Zeppelin and Turunen’s own work.

The recordings feature an orchestra and choir with more than 100 musicians involved.

Turunen says: “The idea of having a symphonic orchestra, a choir and Mr Terrana on drums was originally mine. Mike has done a recording with drums over classical pieces that I think is great. I immediately imagined it performed live on a stage with a real orchestra as a part of a bigger concept.

“I believe this kind of combination of instruments, particularly playing mainly classical music, is very unique. Our main goal with these kind of concerts is that the younger audience experiences the beauty and power of a symphonic orchestra and choir. Hopefully it will serve as an introduction to classical music for some of our fans.”

In reference to the new project’s title, Terrana adds: “It’s obvious that I provide the beat and Tarja provides the beauty.”

Beauty And The Beat comes in a double CD format, with a DVD and Blu-ray version also available.