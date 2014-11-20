Taking Back Sunday return to Happiness Is

Taking Back Sunday have announce they’ll release a deluxe version of 6th album Happiness Is early next year.

It originally launched in March this year via Hopeless Records. Now they’ll issue Happiness Is: The Complete Recordings on February 24 on eight 7-inch vinyl pressings and digital download.

The vinyl pack is limited to just 1000 copies and features all 11 tracks from the original plus previously unreleased tracks, an autographed art card and comes with a digital download code. To mark the announcement, they’ve released a video of All The Way. View it below.

The album is currently available to pre-order in a variety of bundle packs while the digital version can also be pre-purchased via iTunes.

One of the new tracks is an acoustic version of Like You Do – a track frontman Adam Lazzara says was written in a seedy hotel room in New York.

He says: “There was something real sentimental and warm feeling about the acoustic demo version of Like You Do.

“Guitarist Ed Reyes and I were staying in the saddest hotel in all of Long Island while the band was writing what would later become most of Happiness Is.

“This place was as close to one of those 1970 New York City hotels as I had seen in the movies and on the news growing up as you could get. That’s where Like You Do happened – in that smoky room at that seedy hotel.”

Taking Back Sunday return to the UK in December for a run of seven live dates. English alt-rockers Blitz Kids will provide support.

Happiness Is: The Complete Recordings tracklist

Preface 2. Flicker Fade 3. Stood A Chance 4. All The Way 5. Beat Up car 6. It Takes More 7. They Don’t Have Any Friends 8. Better Homes And Gardens 9. Like You Do 10. We Were Younger Then 11. Nothing At All

Bonus tracks