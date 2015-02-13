Take a video tour of Dimebag's house

A video tour of Dimebag Darrell’s house and personal recording studio has been released.

Filmed by Guitar World, the clip takes fans around the late Pantera guitarist’s house and reveals a home that entirely matches the iconic musician’s personality.

Pantera and Damage Plan memorabilia adorn the walls alongside posters of Judas Priest and some of Dime’s other favourite acts.

Dimebag was shot and killed on stage during a Damageplan gig in Columbia, Ohio on December 8, 2004 by gunman Nathan Gale, who also killed three more people and injured seven others that night.

TeamRock Radio broadcast an hour-long tribute to Dimebag on the 10th anniversary of his death last year. It can still be heard on demand.