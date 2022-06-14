Take a bottle, shake it up: Def Leppard launch their own premium gins

Def Leppard have launched their own branded gins to mark the band’s 45th anniversary.

Joe Elliott and co. have created the Animal and Rocket gins in collaboration with Brands For Fans (opens in new tab) and the company’s in-house master blender Daniel Henriksson.

Animal is a London dry gin and is said to have a “high intensity of flavours” combining juniper, lemon and botanicals for a “spicy, big, and bold” taste. The label’s design was inspired by the first single released from Def Leppard’s massive Hysteria album and is bottled at 40% ABV.

Rocket also weighs in at 40% ABV and is a premium gin that carries "juniper and herbaceous tones" with the label design taking inspiration from the lavender labyrinths at Sheffield Manor Lodge. Rocket also gets a flavour boost with the addition of macerated lavender and lemon which have been blended with the distillate

Both the Animal and Rocket gins are now available in the UK at Brands For Fans priced at £31.73 each, and at Craftshack (opens in new tab) in the US where you can grab both bottles for a total of $59.99.

Def Leppard released their new studio album Diamond Star Halos last month and are now out on the road with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett on their long-awaited US stadium tour.