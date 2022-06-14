Take a bottle, shake it up: Def Leppard launch their own premium gins

By ( ) published

Def Leppard pour some gin for their fans to celebrate their 45th anniversary with two new bottles: Animal and Rocket

Def Leppard gin
(Image credit: Bludgeon Riffola Limited/Epic)

Def Leppard have launched their own branded gins to mark the band’s 45th anniversary.

Joe Elliott and co. have created the Animal and Rocket gins in collaboration with Brands For Fans (opens in new tab) and the company’s in-house master blender Daniel Henriksson. 

Animal is a London dry gin and is said to have a “high intensity of flavours” combining juniper, lemon and botanicals for a “spicy, big, and bold” taste. The label’s design was inspired by the first single released from Def Leppard’s massive Hysteria album and is bottled at 40% ABV.

Rocket also weighs in at 40% ABV and is a premium gin that carries "juniper and herbaceous tones" with the label design taking inspiration from the lavender labyrinths at Sheffield Manor Lodge. Rocket also gets a flavour boost with the addition of macerated lavender and lemon which have been blended with the distillate

Both the Animal and Rocket gins are now available in the UK at Brands For Fans priced at £31.73 each, and at Craftshack (opens in new tab) in the US where you can grab both bottles for a total of $59.99.

We think a bottle of each would made an excellent Father's Day gift – or if you're in the market for something a bit more fizzy, perhaps something from our best home beer dispensers would do the trick.

Def Leppard released their new studio album Diamond Star Halos last month and are now out on the road with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett on their long-awaited US stadium tour.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro

Scott looks after and updates Louder’s online buyer’s guides and also scouts out the best deals for music fans from every corner of the internet. He's spent more than 28 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014, where he wrote extensively about rock, metal, prog and more, before moving to the eCommerce team full-time in 2020. Scott has previous written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky.