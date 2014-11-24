System Of A Down return to London

System Of A Down have confirmed a one-off London show on their 2015 Wake Up The Souls world tour.

They’ll commemorate the centenary of the Armenian Genocide of April 1915, in which 1.5million Armenians were murdered by the Ottoman Empire.

Their SSE Arena appearance – their first UK indoor show since 2005 – takes place on April 10. It launches the European leg of their tour, which ends with their first-ever Armenian show at Yerevan’s Republic Square.

Describing the shows as “exceptionally special and important,” Serj Tankian and co hope they’ll lead to modern-day Turkish leaders taking responsibility for the Ottoman atrocity of 100 years ago.

Emphasising that their comments are not directed at the Turkish citizens, SOAD say: “As we mark this solemn centennial, please join us and the good people of conscience in Turkey to take a stand for truth and justice, and ask their president and parliament to accept the Republic of Turkey’s moral and material responsibility for the Armenian Genocide.

“With your help, such a historic step taken in the spirit of human solidarity, heartfelt compassion and justice will not only heal the wounds of one genocide, but will more broadly represent a truly transformative step toward a new age – an era without genocide.”

The band will provide more information, including “take-action instructions,” via their website. London tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday morning (November 28) via LiveNation.